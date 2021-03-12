WV man charged with crimes against the elderly

PEYTONA, WV (WOWK)—Boone County Deputies started an investigation on Tuesday into possible crimes against a 69-year-old woman living in the Peytona, West Virginia area. Statements and evidence found during the investigation led to the arrest of 48-year-old Benjamin More of Peytona on Wednesday, March 10.

He had been charged with domestic battery and crimes against the elderly, but he remains innocent until proven guilty in court.