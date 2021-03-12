Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

WV man charged with crimes against the elderly

West Virginia

by: Bailey Brautigan

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Boone County Sheriff’s Office

PEYTONA, WV (WOWK)—Boone County Deputies started an investigation on Tuesday into possible crimes against a 69-year-old woman living in the Peytona, West Virginia area. Statements and evidence found during the investigation led to the arrest of 48-year-old Benjamin More of Peytona on Wednesday, March 10.

He had been charged with domestic battery and crimes against the elderly, but he remains innocent until proven guilty in court.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS