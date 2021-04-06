Countdown to Tax Day
WV man charged with entering US Capitol during Jan. 6 insurrection

West Virginia

by: The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

A criminal complaint unsealed last week in federal court in Washington, D.C., charges Jeffery Finley of Martinsburg with entering a restricted area and disorderly conduct.

A statement of facts from an FBI special agent accompanying the filing cited video and photographs of Finley entering the Capitol.

The statement says Finley wore a blue suit and red hat with a wired earpiece in his right ear, and that Finley’s driver’s license photo matched the other images.

