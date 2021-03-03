WV man evades sentencing for more than 700 counts, gets arrested by US Marshals

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia has been arrested after fleeing law enforcement in Kentucky.

According to the U.S Marshal Service/Southern District of West Virginia, a warrant was issued Monday, March 1, for Raymond Lee Brown of Clay County for Failure to Appear for Sentencing and Escaping Home Confinement on more than 700 counts of Sexual Assault of a Minor Child. After the warrant was issued, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office notified the USMS for assistance.

Officials say the USMS/Eastern Kentucky found Brown in his vehicle in the area of Winchester, Kentucky. He allegedly fled in his vehicle, hitting multiple cars and then fled on foot. The USMS says he was arrested and taken into custody on the warrant out of West Virginia. He now has multiple charges pending in Kentucky.