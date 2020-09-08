WV man faces 20 years in prison for federal drug charge

BECKLEY, WV (WOWK) – A Raleigh County faces up to 20 years of prison on a federal drug charge.

United States Attorney Mike Stuart says Javon Lampkin, 23, of Stanaford pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin.

Stuart says Lampkin sold heroin to a confidential informant working with the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force on Sept. 25 and Sept. 27, 2018. Lampkin was arrested March 18, 2020, when law enforcement stopped a car in which Lampkin was a passenger.

Lampkin was found to be in possession of over 36 grams of heroin, found in hidden in a secret compartment on the interior of his leg, according to Stuart.

Stuart says Lampkin faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on December 21, 2020.

