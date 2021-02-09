WV man facing sex charges from alleged crimes nearly 20 years ago

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police have arrested a Berkeley County man after they say he allegedly committed sex crimes in Monongalia County in the early to mid-2000s.

Jason Shriver, 44, of Hedgesville, is charged with sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian and incest.

The victim, who was between three and five years old at the time of the alleged crimes, in the 2002–2004 range, recently reported the incidents to state police. She told troopers that it still “haunts her to this day,” Shriver’s criminal complaint said.

The abuse was said to have happened at homes in Blacksville and Pentress, according to court documents.

Shriver is being held in the Eastern Regional Jail, with bail set at $100,000.