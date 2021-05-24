WV man fatally shot after allegedly charging at officer with ‘meat cleaver’

PARKERSBURG, WV (AP) – Police say a West Virginia man who allegedly stabbed a neighbor and then charged at a responding officer with a weapon has been fatally shot.

Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin says officers were called to Oakwood Village apartments Sunday and found a 60-year-old woman outside her apartment with “multiple stab wounds.” The suspect was found outside his apartment still armed with what Martin described as “basically a meat cleaver.”

Martin told The Parkersburg News and Sentinel that Rufus James Ramsey III, 34, initially dropped the weapon, but then picked it up and rushed at an officer, who shot him. He says authorities are investigating, but that it appears the officer acted appropriately.