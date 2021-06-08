WV man wanted for murder, alleged OH fugitive arrested in Ritchie County

Victor Lee Thompson, 43, of Parkerbsburg, and Kierston Holbrooks-Mick have been arrested in Ritchie County and transported to Parkersburg on warrants. (Photos Courtesy: Wirt County Sheriff’s Department/Facebook)

WIRT COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted in connection to a Parkersburg murder investigation and a woman wanted in Ohio have been arrested in Wirt County.

The Wirt County Sheriff’s Department said an extensive, week-long, manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended Sunday, June 6, with the arrests of Victor Lee Thompson, 43, of Parkersburg, and Kierston Holbrooks-Mick.

The sheriff’s department says on Saturday, June 5, the agencies learned two individuals matching Thompson’s and Holbrooks-Mick’s descriptions were reportedly at a cabin along WV Route 47 just inside of Ritchie County. Authorities said the homeowner was out of town and individuals who went to check on the cabin for them encountered two people who allegedly said they had permission to be there. The two people were then told they were not allowed to be there and sent away, according to law enforcement.

The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police responded to the cabin and found evidence that the two individuals in the cabin had been Thompson and Holbrooks-Mick.

The next day, the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department, Wirt County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police and Parkersburg Police Detectives began to search that area for Thompson and Holbrooks-Mick. Authorities said after “a couple hours of searching” they found the two individuals allegedly hiding in a trailer in the McFarland Lane area of Ritchie County.

Thompson and Holbrooks-Mick were taken into custody without incident and taken back to Parkersburg, according to authorities.

Thompson was processed on the murder warrant stemming from the Sunday, May 30, shooting death of Darren Jimmie Salaam, 36, of Akron, Ohio. Holbrooks-Mick was processed for being a Fugitive from Justice from Washington County, Ohio.