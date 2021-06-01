WV man wanted in Wood County murder investigation

According to the PPD, an arrest warrant has been obtained for Victor Lee Thompson, 43, of Parkerbsburg, in connection to a murder investigation in Wood County. (Photo Courtesy: Parkersburg Police Department/Facebook)

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Parkersburg Police Department is searching for a man in connection to a murder investigation.

According to the PPD, an arrest warrant for murder has been obtained for Victor Lee Thompson, 43, of Parkerbsburg. Police say he allegedly arrived at a home in the 4400 block of 17th Avenue in Parkersburg on Sunday, May 30, as a passenger in a “dark-colored” Dodge truck.

Police say Thompson then entered the home and allegedly assaulted a female who was also in the home and then allegedly shot the victim, who officers have identified as Darren Jimmie Salaam, 36, of Akron, Ohio.

According to police, Thompson fled the scene as a passenger in the same truck he arrived in. The PPD says that vehicle has been located. Anyone with information regarding Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or contact the Parkersburg Police Department through their Facebook page or call 304-424-1061.

The investigation is on going.