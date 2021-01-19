WV maple syrup festival canceled for second straight year

West Virginia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
PICKENS, WV (AP) — A maple syrup festival in West Virginia has been canceled for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of the West Virginia Maple Syrup Festival in Pickens announced the cancellation Monday.

The festival was scheduled to be held in late March.

The festival says vendors and crafters who had secured spots for last year’s event will be given priority applications for next year.

Part of the decision to cancel was based on the fact that the event is held primarily indoors.

