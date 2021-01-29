WV medical cannabis dispensary permits approved

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The successful applicants for medical cannabis dispensary permits have been approved by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health, Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC)

The organization says those receiving permits will be allowed to operate retail locations within the Mountain State for certified patients. A full list of the permit holders is available on the www.medcanwv.org website.

The OMC says to receive medical cannabis, eligible West Virginia residents who have serious medical conditions can register at www.medcanwv.org beginning at noon Wednesday, Feb. 3. There is no paper option for registration. The organization says being registered does not mean residents can immediately obtain medical products, and that the industry is working to build out facilities in the state.

“Even during this pandemic, the Office of Medical Cannabis has been working hard to advance the program and to achieve these steps to ensure that medical cannabis is made available to West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, Director of the OMC.

Officials say the patient card is only valid in West Virginia and does not offer legal protection for products obtained outside the state’s medical cannabis system.

Residents can also find a list of physicians registered to certify patients with a serious medical condition as eligible for the use of medical cannabis is available online.