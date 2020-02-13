WV medical centers raising awareness during Heart Health Month

MARTINSBURG, WV (WDVM) — February is designated as Heart Health Month, a time used to raise awareness about heart health and how to prevent heart disease.

According to WVU Medicine, heart disease is a leading cause of death for both men and women in West Virginia. So the Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center are hosting a series of events to raise awareness for heart disease prevention and management; and in particular, how diabetes and early on-set diabetes can affect the heart.

“Part of the biggest problem is that people don’t know they have diabetes or might be pre-diabetic and maybe want to prevent the full-blown diagnosis,” says Dana DeJarnett, health-promotion coordinator for WVU Medicine. “So looking at your eating habits, being active, that’s going to help prevent that or to help manage.”

The Berkeley Medical Center has events set up all throughout the month of February.

