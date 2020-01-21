WV Members of Congress and candidates weigh in on Impeachment

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — The impeachment trial of President Trump is now underway in the U.S. Senate, and the fighting continues along party lines. The big battles are about the process: meaning the length of the trial, the number of witness- if any, and the scope of the questioning. House Republicans who voted against the Articles of Impeachment think its a waste of time as the Senate needs 67 votes to remove the president from office.

“He’s not going to be convicted. So therefore what’s happened is we’ve put all these things aside. We’re not dealing with infrastructure. We’re not dealing with prescription drug prices. We’re not dealing with workforce development,” said Rep. David McKinley, (R) West Virginia.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito have promised to listen to all the evidence, before rendering their judgement. But two Democrats running in the primary hoping to win Senator Capito’s seat, believe President Trump should be removed from office.

“Yeah, I do. I think we need a president that can talk about policy and who can be a true diplomat for our country and I’m tried of seeing his Twitter rants,” said Paula Jean Swearengin, (D) Candidate for WV U.S Senate.

“He has not followed through with his promises. I think he has hurt us on a global scale,” said Richard Ojeda, (D) Candidate for WV U.S. Senate.

In a compromise, Senate majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky will allow 12 hours of opening statements form each sides, to take place over three days, instead of his original two-day mandate.

“Of course the impeachment process is more than just about the president’s behavior. 2020 is an election year and where candidates for many offices stand on whether the president should be removed from office, could be a litmus test to many voters,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.