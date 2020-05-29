WV Miners 2020 baseball season canceled due to pandemic

ELKVILLE, IL (WVNS) — The Prospect League 2020 baseball season has been canceled as of today Friday, May 29, 2020, including for the Mountain State’s own West Virginia Miners.

League officials say the decision to cancel was made based on the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting government regulations. These guidelines include safety, protection and limits on public gatherings.

“The Prospect League is not alone in the baseball world in the difficult decision that we had to make,” says Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien. “As we hung on to hope for a shortened season, the reality of our responsibility to the teams of people who make our season possible could not be met in the manner we felt necessary. It is a heartbreaking time for team owners as they feel the weight of this loss for their players, their fans and their communities. This was an exceptionally difficult decision made in an unprecedented time.”

Prospect League teams span five states. The organization says it is looking forward to the 2021 season and is working to make sure it will be an unparalleled success. Commissioner Bastien thanked the loyal fans and sponsors for their continued support.

