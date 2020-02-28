CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia may soon stiffen fines for restaurants that fail to secure the lids of grease pits after a young girl fell into one of the collection traps last year.
The House of Delegates on Friday unanimously approved a measure to increase fines from $5 to $50 per day for businesses that don’t secure the grease pit lids.
The bill followed an incident last November where 5-year-old Kambria Cvechko stepped on one of the lids outside a Charleston restaurant and fell into the pit’s narrow opening, submerging into the dark, putrid grease.
The proposal now goes back to the Senate with some minor amendments.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Saint Albans woman
- WVU men’s soccer’s 2020 spring schedule revealed
- Nicholas County man arrested on arson charges
- Court temporarily halts Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
- Bill to assist struggling rural hospitals clears KY House
- WV moving to up fines after girl’s fall into grease pit
- Teacher accused of inappropriate relationship arraigned
- Preparing for a coronavirus pandemic: What to buy, places to avoid, and more questions answered
- City of Dunbar and surrounding areas will receive upgraded sewer system
- Americans avoiding Corona beer amid coronavirus outbreak: survey