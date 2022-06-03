CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia’s Supreme Court has overturned a man’s 2017 murder conviction, citing errors by a trial judge.

In an opinion released Thursday, the court ordered a new trial for Oscar Combs Sr. He was convicted in the 2013 death of Teresa Lynn Ford of the Mercer County community of Matoaka. Combs was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.

The court said in an opinion written by Chief Justice John Hutchison that Combs did not receive a fair trial. It said a Wyoming County judge gave improper instructions to the jury and allowed evidence to be submitted from Combs’ murder trial in a separate case.