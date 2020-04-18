WV National Guard honors soldier killed 1 year ago in parachuting accident

This photo provided by the U.S. Army shows Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Sheperty of the West Virginia National Guard. Sheperty was killed during a parachute training exercise in Suffolk, Va., on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (U.S. Army via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) – The West Virginia National Guard is honoring one of its own on the first anniversary of his death.

Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Sheperty, 36, died in a parachuting accident during training in Virginia, on April 17, 2019.

Sheperty was a member of the 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), which is based at Camp Dawson, in Kingwood.

Sheperty was a member of the Green Berets and served as a Senior Weapons Sergeant. He joined the West Virginia Army National Guard in 2010. Prior, he served with the Marine Corps Special Operations Command. He enlisted into the United States military in 2002 and served multiple tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He is the recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Navy/Marine Corps Combat Action Ribbon, and NATO medal among numerous other awards and decorations.

West Virginia National Guard Maj. Gen. James Hoyer issued the following statement on Friday:

“While our mission focus remains on battling the ongoing pandemic and supporting our Soldiers, Airmen and families who are serving at home and abroad, today we pay tribute to a true patriot as we remember the life, service and sacrifice of Master Sgt. Nick Sheperty, who tragically passed away one year ago today. Nick’s memory lives on with each of us still and I ask all West Virginians to join us in remembrance of his contributions to this great state and our Nation. Let us also not forget the Gold Star Family that carries forth his legacy – we honor Nick’s family and loved ones and pray for comfort today and in the future.”

