CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia National Guard member and West Virginia University senior will represent the Mountain State at the national-level Best Warrior Competition set to take place in Tennessee next month.

Sgt. Jefferson Gwynn. Photo provided by the West Virginia National Guard Public Affairs Office.

Sgt. Jefferson Gwynn, who grew up in Wheeling, is a combat engineer with the 119th Sapper Company. He was also a multi-sport athlete when he was younger, but this is his first time competing in the national Best Warrior Competition. Last month, Gwynn was named the Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year at the Region II Best Warrior Competition at Camp Dawson. Region II consists of Virginia, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.

The national competition will be held in Smyrna, which is part of the Nashville, TN metropolitan area, from July 22 through July 29. The West Virginia National Guard Public Affairs Office said the competition will begin well before sunrise each day and last until well after sunset.

The Guard said events will include:

The Army Combat Fitness Test

Stress shooting with multiple weapons platforms

Nighttime land navigation

Combat medical triage

Stabilization and evacuation skills

An obstacle course

A multi-mile ruck march

Swimming proficiency

Written essays and performance boards

The Public Affairs Office said his biggest supporters are his father, Lt. Col. Gary Gwynn, and his brother Spc. Jason Gwynn.

Last year’s Region II winner was also from West Virginia.