WV Natural Resources Police search for people who dumped asbestos shingles in Mon National Forest

ELKINS, WV – While patrolling for preseason turkey hunters in Randolph County on April 11, West Virginia Natural Resources Police found a large dumpsite that contained asbestos made siding/shingles, according to the WV NRP’s Facebook page.

Asbestos shingles dumped along FR 91 in the Mon National Forest in Randolph County

This dumpsite was discovered on Forest Service Road 91 near Stuart’s Knob in the Monongahela National Forest, officers said.

The siding/shingles are painted bright yellow and were most likely dumped the week of April 4, investigators believe. It is quite possible they were removed from a house due to demolition or remodeling project in the area, officers said.

If anyone has any information on who may have dumped the yellow asbestos siding/shingles, please call Cpl. Greg Smith with the West Virginia Natural Resources Police at 304-637-0245 or Randolph 911 at its non-emergency number: 304-636-2000.

