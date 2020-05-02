ELKINS, WV – While patrolling for preseason turkey hunters in Randolph County on April 11, West Virginia Natural Resources Police found a large dumpsite that contained asbestos made siding/shingles, according to the WV NRP’s Facebook page.
This dumpsite was discovered on Forest Service Road 91 near Stuart’s Knob in the Monongahela National Forest, officers said.
The siding/shingles are painted bright yellow and were most likely dumped the week of April 4, investigators believe. It is quite possible they were removed from a house due to demolition or remodeling project in the area, officers said.
If anyone has any information on who may have dumped the yellow asbestos siding/shingles, please call Cpl. Greg Smith with the West Virginia Natural Resources Police at 304-637-0245 or Randolph 911 at its non-emergency number: 304-636-2000.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- DOJ charges former Blue Bell CEO with conspiracy in 2015 Listeria outbreak
- Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 19,335 cases, 1,021 deaths
- Video surfaces of park ranger pushed into Lake Austin, suspect arrested
- Kentucky Derby memories: American Pharoah gives trainer a long-awaited 4th Derby win
- Kentucky Derby is postponed until September, but ‘Kentucky Turtle Derby’ is today
- OVAC Hall of Fame induction pushed back to 2021
- WV Natural Resources Police search for people who dumped asbestos shingles in Mon National Forest
- More than 200 8th graders dubbed WV’s newest ‘Knights of the Golden Horseshoe’
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: State confirms death in Kanawha County
- Fayette County Sheriff searching for missing juvenile