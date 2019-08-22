WV NOW encouraging women to vote, honoring Suffrage movement

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Next August marks 100 years since women were given the right to vote, but some in West Virginia are already celebrating as the Kanawha Valley Chapter of the National Organization of Women, or NOW, is kicking off their year of celebration.

“It was such a fight for so many women 100 years ago, and honestly it still continues to be a little bit of a fight,” said Kelli Boyd, with the 19th Amendment Commission Celebration Committee.

“We are hoping to get out the word and encourage women to exercise their right to vote because it was such an important fight.”

In the last election, West Virginia ranked 48 out of 50 when it came to the number of females voting within the state. Boyd says the newly re-organized group is hoping to change that in the upcoming election.

“We are working with the Secretary of State’s Office to do our part and encourage women to get out and vote, exercise your right, and make your voice heard,” said Boyd.

The chapter is hosting a year-long celebration leading up to the centennial — hoping to highlight the history of the women’s movement and encourage others to exercise their right as well. The first event will be held Monday, the 26th at the Bridge Road Bistro from 6 -8. To learn more about the event, you can visit their Facebook event.