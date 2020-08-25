WV nurse gets prime-time speaking role at Republican National Convention

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Amy Ford, a nurse from Mingo County was one of the prime-time speakers on national TV for the first night of the Republican National Convention.

While Democrats have criticized President Donald Trump for what they feel was a slow response to Coronavirus, Ford says he got it right:

“As a health care professional, I can tell you without hesitation, Donald Trump’s quick action and leadership saved thousands of lives during COVID-19,” Ford said.

“First of all, years ago he dismantled the Pandemic Response Team. And since the onset of the pandemic he has continued to downplay it, and kind of just wish it would go away,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

Ford of Williamson first made headlines when she volunteered to go to a New York City hospital last spring to treat COVID-19 cases – and later did the same in San Antonio, Texas.

“When COVID-19 sent our country intro crisis, I knew that I had to help, any way I could,” Ford said.

And despite his criticisms of Trump’s response, Pushkin has nothing but respect for Ford

“We’re all incredibly proud of Miss Ford, for rushing right to New York City at the epicenter of the pandemic and doing all the work she did,” Pushkin said.

Ford has been a nurse in Mingo County 17 years, following in her mother’s footsteps.

“While COVID-19 is primarily a health care and economic issues, how it is handled is certainly a political issue from now until Election Day,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

