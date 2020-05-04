WV nursing homes to receive more than $13 million increase in Medicaid reimbursement

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources today announced that Gov. Jim Justice has approved a $20 a day increase for all West Virginia nursing homes in recognition of their response to COVID-19.

DHHR’s Bureau for Medical Services will submit an Emergency State Plan Amendment to increase the daily rates by $20, retroactive to February 1. This will increase nursing home reimbursement by $13.6 million dollars.

Under Executive Order No. 27-20, DHHR and the West Virginia National Guard, in collaboration with West Virginia nursing homes, tested every West Virginia nursing home resident and staff member.

“The response of West Virginia nursing homes to mitigate the spread of the overwhelming pandemic was amazing and the results of our testing of every nursing home in the state shows that,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “I am pleased that we can show our appreciation with this increase from WV Medicaid.”

