WV officials accepting applications for Judicial Circuit vacancy

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is now accepting applications for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit’s vacancy to serve in Kanawha County.

The deadline for application and submittal of letters of recommendation is Jan. 27, 2021. Officials say applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadline.

Interviews will be held on Feb.11, 2021, in Charleston, with in-person and teleconference options.

Both application and letter of recommendatios must be submitted to:

Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, c/o Manda Bickoff, Office of the Governor,

1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East,

Charleston, West Virginia 25305​

To view the application, please visit West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s official website.

Senior Status Judge Dan O’Hanlan was recalled to active service beginning Jan. 5 to preside over proceedings on Judge Charles E. King Jr.’s dockets until the governor appoints a successor and they are sworn into office. Judge King died Dec. 28 at age 73 after serving Kanawha County for more than 47 years.