WV, OH and KY among nation’s biggest gas price jumps

Gas prices are shown on a Exxon service station sign in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Commodities like plastic, paper, sugar and grains are all getting more expensive as demand outpaces supply. Companies are also paying more for shipping as fuel costs rise and ports experience longer delays because of congestion. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky have experienced some of the highest gas price jumps over the last week.

According to AAA, West Virginia’s average gas price per gallon is $3.07, up 5 cents from last week. Ohio had the largest weekly jump in gas prices in the country, at 11 cents.

Largest weekly gas price climbs:

Ohio: 11 cents Florida: 10 cents Kentucky: 8 cents Illinois: 7 cents Indiana: 7 cents Delaware: 6 cents West Virginia: 5 cents

According to AAA, the rises come from two hurricanes along the Gulf Coast recently. Increasing pump prices are usually the opposite of post-Labor Day, when gas prices usually fall off due to less demand.

“Motorists can usually breathe a sigh of relief at this time of year when pump prices start to fall, but not this year,” says Lori Weaver Hawkins, spokesperson for AAA Blue Grass. “And, looking ahead, we aren’t in the clear just yet. We are only at the mid-point for hurricane season, and it has been an active one so far, with 17 named storms already. Drivers can expect price fluctuations into October.”