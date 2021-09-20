WV, OH and KY among nation’s biggest gas price jumps

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky have experienced some of the highest gas price jumps over the last week.
According to AAA, West Virginia’s average gas price per gallon is $3.07, up 5 cents from last week. Ohio had the largest weekly jump in gas prices in the country, at 11 cents.
Largest weekly gas price climbs:
- Ohio: 11 cents
- Florida: 10 cents
- Kentucky: 8 cents
- Illinois: 7 cents
- Indiana: 7 cents
- Delaware: 6 cents
- West Virginia: 5 cents
According to AAA, the rises come from two hurricanes along the Gulf Coast recently. Increasing pump prices are usually the opposite of post-Labor Day, when gas prices usually fall off due to less demand.
“Motorists can usually breathe a sigh of relief at this time of year when pump prices start to fall, but not this year,” says Lori Weaver Hawkins, spokesperson for AAA Blue Grass. “And, looking ahead, we aren’t in the clear just yet. We are only at the mid-point for hurricane season, and it has been an active one so far, with 17 named storms already. Drivers can expect price fluctuations into October.”
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.