WV pandemic cases climb again as recoveries edge toward 3,000

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 91 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State, the jump of nearly 100 comes after only reporting three additional cases as of 10 a.m. this morning. The state’s current cumulative percent positive rate is listed as 2.06%.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, the WV DHHR says the state has received 213,894 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 4,407 total cases, 118 of which are probable. The total includes 1,328 active cases, 59 current hospitalizations, 2,982 recoveries and 97 deaths.

Confirmed cases per county, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include:

Barbour (20/0), Berkeley (524/19), Boone (38/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (29/1), Cabell (195/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (13/0), Fayette (84/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (20/1), Greenbrier (71/0), Hampshire (44/0), Hancock (43/3), Hardy (46/1), Harrison (126/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (253/5), Kanawha (422/12), Lewis (22/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (39/0), Marion (110/3), Marshall (67/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (63/0), Mineral (68/2), Mingo (29/2), Monongalia (596/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (148/0), Pendleton (16/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (84/21), Putnam (90/1), Raleigh (81/3), Randolph (189/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (128/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (37/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (185/9), Wyoming (7/0).

The graph below shows comparing the numbers reported at 10 a.m. on each of the specified dates shows the growth of COVID-19 cases in West Virginia from one week to the next.

