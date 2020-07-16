WV pandemic death toll rises

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 34 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in the Mountain State. The state’s current cumulative percent positive results rate is listed at 2.10%.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, the WV DHHR says the state has received 218, 249 total confirmatory laboratory results for the virus, with 4,591 total cases, 118 of which are probable. The total number includes 1,435 active cases, 65 current hospitalizations, 3,057 recoveries and 99 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 84-year old male from Jackson County. “We join with the family in grieving the passing of this gentleman,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Confirmed cases by county, listed as case confirmed by lab test/probable case, include:

Barbour (24/0), Berkeley (532/19), Boone (49/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (30/1), Cabell (201/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (13/0), Fayette (92/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (20/1), Greenbrier (74/0), Hampshire (44/0), Hancock (47/3), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (133/1), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (254/5), Kanawha (447/11), Lewis (23/1), Lincoln (14/0), Logan (41/0), Marion (115/3), Marshall (74/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (67/0), Mineral (68/2), Mingo (36/2), Monongalia (629/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (159/0), Pendleton (17/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (87/21), Putnam (93/1), Raleigh (83/3), Randolph (193/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (24/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (138/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (38/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (187/9), Wyoming (7/0).

The graph below shows comparing the numbers reported at 10 a.m. on each of the specified dates shows the growth of COVID-19 cases in West Virginia from one week to the next.

