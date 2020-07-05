WV pandemic death toll rises, positive cases top 3,300

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 73 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in the Mountain State. The state’s cumulative percent positive test results rate is listed as 1.79%.

As of 5 p.m. July 5, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 186,418 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 3,335 total cases, 105 of which are probable. The total cases include 806 active cases, 2,434 recoveries and 95 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 84-year old female from Greenbrier County. “Each death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease. We send our sympathy to this family and urge all West Virginians to follow the guidelines to protect each other from the spread,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include:

Barbour (16/0), Berkeley (464/18), Boone (23/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (9/1), Cabell (150/5), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (69/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (64/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (25/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (76/0), Jackson (144/0), Jefferson (238/5), Kanawha (341/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (79/3), Marshall (43/1), Mason (22/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (50/0), Mineral (56/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (256/14), Monroe (15/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (14/1), Ohio (109/1), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (30/1), Preston (72/16), Putnam (65/1), Raleigh (61/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (5/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (116/1), Wetzel (16/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (120/8), Wyoming (7/0).

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories