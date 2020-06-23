1  of  2
WV pandemic death toll rises

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 11 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in the Mountain State. The state’s cumulative percent positive rate is listed as 1.67%.

As of 10 a.m., June 23, the WV DHHR says the state has received 154,239 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 2,582 total cases, 1,790 recoveries and 92 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old female from Lewis County and a 66-year old female from Clay County. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of two West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test. 

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include: Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (415/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (6/1), Cabell (87/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (59/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (51/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (49/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (212/5), Kanawha (261/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (54/2), Marshall (38/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (22/0), Mineral (52/2), Mingo (12/3), Monongalia (144/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (73/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (50/13), Putnam (44/1), Raleigh (33/1), Randolph (154/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (11/1), Wayne (106/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (53/4), Wyoming (7/0).

