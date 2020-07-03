WV pandemic numbers climb with nearly 50 new cases confirmed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State, increasing by nearly 50 cases since 10 a.m. this morning, July 3, 2020. The state’s cumulative percent positive rate currently listed as 1.73%.
As of 5 p.m. July 3, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 180,597 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, edging the state closer to testing 10% of the population. At this time, 9.971% of West Virginians have been tested for the virus, higher than the national average of 9.81%.
Those tests include 3,126 total positive cases, of which are probable. The positive cases include 637 active cases, 2,396 recoveries and 93 deaths. According to the WV DHHR’s dashboard for COVID-19, the state has nearly four times as many recovered patients as there are currently active cases.
Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case), include:
Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (450/18), Boone (23/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (143/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (67/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (60/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (23/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (69/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (233/5), Kanawha (324/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (63/3), Marshall (41/1), Mason (19/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (45/0), Mineral (55/2), Mingo (19/3), Monongalia (193/14), Monroe (13/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (12/1), Ohio (102/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (28/1), Preston (68/16), Putnam (60/1), Raleigh (55/1), Randolph (166/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (114/1), Wetzel (12/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (103/8), Wyoming (7/0).
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- WV pandemic numbers climb with nearly 50 new cases confirmed
- 31 MLB players, seven staff test positive for COVID-19, or 1.2%
- Firefighters warn against illegal ‘home shows’
- Juvenile girl charged with murder after man shot, run over by car
- July 4th 2020: Full moon and lunar eclipse to go with fireworks
- Beckley VAMC confirms staff member with COVID-19
- Here’s where you’ll have to quarantine if you’re traveling to or from South Carolina
- Gov. Hutchinson to allow cities in Arkansas to pass mask mandates
- Historic J.Q. Dickinson Salt-works converts to solar energy
- Many veterans eligible for free concealed carry license in WV