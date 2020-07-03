WV pandemic numbers climb with nearly 50 new cases confirmed

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State, increasing by nearly 50 cases since 10 a.m. this morning, July 3, 2020. The state’s cumulative percent positive rate currently listed as 1.73%.

As of 5 p.m. July 3, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 180,597 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, edging the state closer to testing 10% of the population. At this time, 9.971% of West Virginians have been tested for the virus, higher than the national average of 9.81%.

Those tests include 3,126 total positive cases, of which are probable. The positive cases include 637 active cases, 2,396 recoveries and 93 deaths. According to the WV DHHR’s dashboard for COVID-19, the state has nearly four times as many recovered patients as there are currently active cases.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case), include:

Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (450/18), Boone (23/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (143/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (67/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (60/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (23/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (69/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (233/5), Kanawha (324/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (63/3), Marshall (41/1), Mason (19/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (45/0), Mineral (55/2), Mingo (19/3), Monongalia (193/14), Monroe (13/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (12/1), Ohio (102/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (28/1), Preston (68/16), Putnam (60/1), Raleigh (55/1), Randolph (166/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (114/1), Wetzel (12/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (103/8), Wyoming (7/0).

