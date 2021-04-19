Countdown to Tax Day
WV power companies seek residential customer rate increase

West Virginia

by: The Associated Press

AEP subsidiaries propose revised rate increase in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — American Electric Power subsidiaries in West Virginia are asking regulators to approve a monthly rate boost of about 6% for residential customers.

The proposal covers fuel costs, vegetation management and energy efficiency programs.

Under the proposal announced Friday, Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours would see monthly rates increase $8.10, while customers using 2,000 kilowatt hours would see rates increase $16.20.

The proposal must be approved by the state Public Service Commission. Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee.

