WV Presidential Electors to cast votes for Electoral College

West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Secretary of State Mac Warner will host the official meeting of West Virginia’s Presidential Electors at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14.

During the meeting, electors will vote for the president and for the vice president of the United States in the manner prescribed by the Constitution and the laws of the United States. In the U.S. Electoral College, the Mountain State has five electoral votes.

The state’s Presidential Electors are:

  • Lewis Rexroad – 1st Congressional District
  • Beth Bloch – 2nd Congressional District
  • Gov. Jim Justice – 3rd Congressional District
  • Paul Hartling – at-large
  • Gary Duncan – at-large

