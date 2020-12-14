WV Presidential Electors vote for President Donald Trump

In this Dec. 7, 2020 photo President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump has announced that Israel and Morocco will normalize relations in the latest achievement of his administration’s press to push Arab-Israeli peace. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Presidential Electors have cast their votes in favor of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for president and vice president.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Secretary of State Mac Warner hosted an official meeting of the electors this afternoon to cast their votes. The electors in the Electoral College cast their votes for the president and vice president on the first Monday after the second Wednesday of a presidential election year.

The Mountain State gets five electoral votes in the U.S. Electoral College. All five electors voted unanimously for President Trump, completing the 2020 General Election in West Virginia.

The state’s Presidential Electors include:

Lewis Rexroad – 1st Congressional District

Beth Bloch – 2nd Congressional District

Gov. Jim Justice – 3rd Congressional District

Paul Hartling – at-large

Gary Duncan – at-large