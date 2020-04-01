CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says the primary election date set for May 12 is being extended to Tuesday, June 9. Justice says he believes this is the safest way to allow everyone the opportunity to vote.
Justice says absentee ballots will still be available as planned, but he hopes the extension will allow more people the opportunity to vote.
The governor also says preK-12 schools in West Virginia will remain closed until April 30 to coincide with President Donald Trump’s extension on social distancing guidelines.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Monongahela National Forest temporarily shuts down developed recreation sites, mandates group-size limitation
- Sheetz offering free children’s meal program at nearly 300 store locations
- WV primary election date extended to June 9; school closure extended to April 30
- WV Gov Jim Justice to give daily COVID-19 update at approximately 11 a.m.
- KCHD provides update on Judicial Annex COVID-19 cases
- Greenup County, KY, announces first COVID-19 case
- Should you wear mask in public if not sick with coronavirus?
- Kroger offers ‘hero bonus’ for hourly employees during coronavirus shutdown
- Tractor trailer crash causes delays along US 35
- Kanawha County house fire spreads