WV primary election date extended to June 9; school closure extended to April 30

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says the primary election date set for May 12 is being extended to Tuesday, June 9. Justice says he believes this is the safest way to allow everyone the opportunity to vote.

Justice says absentee ballots will still be available as planned, but he hopes the extension will allow more people the opportunity to vote.

The governor also says preK-12 schools in West Virginia will remain closed until April 30 to coincide with President Donald Trump’s extension on social distancing guidelines.

