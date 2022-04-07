CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The president of a West Virginia chapter of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge that he breached the U.S. Capitol during last year’s riot.

Jeffery Finley of Martinsburg entered the plea Wednesday in federal court in Washington, D.C., to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds on Jan. 6, 2021.

The 29-year-old Finley faces up to a year in prison.

According to court records, in the days after leaving the Capitol, Finley deleted his social media accounts along with photos and videos of himself and other Proud Boys, and directed members of his chapter to do the same.