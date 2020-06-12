Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Latest number of cases to be released at 2 p.m.

WV Quick Response teams awarded additional funding

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced funding to expand Quick Response Teams (QRTs) in Berkeley, Boone, Marion and Mingo counties to reduce the number of overdoses in those counties.

The WV DHHR says QRTs assist individuals who have experienced an overdose with recovery support, social service referrals, and links to treatment options through multi-disciplinary teams comprised of a first responder, a Peer Recovery Support Specialist, a law enforcement officer, and a member of the faith-based community.

“We’re pleased to award this funding as QRTs work to reduce the number of repeat overdoses, increase the number of individuals in post-overdose treatment, and increase community readiness to prevent overdose,” said Bob Hansen, director of DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy.

QRTs are operating in 22 West Virginia counties. The Violence and Injury Prevention Program, which is administered by DHHR’s Office of Maternal Child and Family Health through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Overdose Data to Action (OD2A) Collaborative Agreement, provided the funding.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories