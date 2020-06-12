CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced funding to expand Quick Response Teams (QRTs) in Berkeley, Boone, Marion and Mingo counties to reduce the number of overdoses in those counties.
The WV DHHR says QRTs assist individuals who have experienced an overdose with recovery support, social service referrals, and links to treatment options through multi-disciplinary teams comprised of a first responder, a Peer Recovery Support Specialist, a law enforcement officer, and a member of the faith-based community.
“We’re pleased to award this funding as QRTs work to reduce the number of repeat overdoses, increase the number of individuals in post-overdose treatment, and increase community readiness to prevent overdose,” said Bob Hansen, director of DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy.
QRTs are operating in 22 West Virginia counties. The Violence and Injury Prevention Program, which is administered by DHHR’s Office of Maternal Child and Family Health through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Overdose Data to Action (OD2A) Collaborative Agreement, provided the funding.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- After firing, Ohio man says Black Lives Matter mask did not violate Taco Bell’s policy
- Officials: Don’t mess with fire hydrants this summer
- National parks one step closer to restoration with Great American Outdoors Act
- Death investigation underway in Kanawha County
- Trump suggests limiting choke holds by police
- WV Quick Response teams awarded additional funding
- Ducks in distress helped by St. Albans city officials
- Search underway for missing Athens County teen
- Animal rights activists arrested after piglets buried on pork producer CEO’s property
- Second COVID-19 related death reported in Mingo County