WV receives $297K for to improve small communities’ drinking water

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says West Virginia will be receiving $297,000 to improve drinking water in small towns and underserved communities.

The EPA says the funding is part of its Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act grants, which are available to provide $25 million across the country. The agency says they are committed to making sure all Americans have safe and clean water to drink and to support recreation and economic development.

“Safe drinking water is fundamental to building thriving communities and we are excited by the drinking water improvements that these funds will support across the country,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “We are also excited by future program improvements envisioned by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, including increased funding and removing barriers to better support low-income communities.”

According to the EPA, their current funding cycle allows states, Tribes and territories to receive funding through the Small Underserved and Disadvantaged Communities (SUDC) Grant Program. Officials say the program awards grants to help provide access to drinking water service and for communities to be able to comply with the Safe Drinking Water Act. The agency says it plans to release another memo in the fall to provide allotments to support activities in American Indian and Alaska Native communities.