WV receives first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: West Virginia National Guard)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kanawha and Monongalia counties on Monday, Dec. 14.

The National Guard delivered the vaccines in Kanawha and Monongalia counties as they are the state’s two counties hit hardest by the virus.

In Kanawha County, the vaccines were delivered in undisclosed locations.

