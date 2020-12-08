Coronavirus Updates
WV records second-highest number of COVID-19 deaths

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials in the Mountain State say 29 more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, the second-highest single-day total reported since the pandemic began.

The new deaths bring the state to 870 deaths related to the virus. The highest single-day total was reported just four days ago, with 30 deaths reported Saturday, Dec. 5.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of an 85-year-old female from Hancock County, a 77-year-old male from Mason County, a 59-year-old female from Marshall County, a 62-year-old male from Lincoln County, a 90-year-old female from Boone County, a 95-year-old female from Hancock County, a 76-year-old female from Cabell County, a 54-year-old female from Cabell County, an 81-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 65-year-old male from Randolph County, a 92-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 97-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 90-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 97-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 67-year-old male from Mingo County, a 96-year-old male from Marshall County, a 74-year old female from Jefferson County, an 81-year old female from Putnam County, a 70-year-old female from Fayette County, a 93-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 53-year-old female from Grant County, an 80-year-old female from Putnam County, a 78-year-old female from Hancock County, a 75-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year-old male from Wood County, a 62-year-old female from Harrison County, and a 65-year-old male from Cabell County.

WV COVID-19 statistics for Dec. 8, 2020 (Photo Credit: WV DHHR)

As of 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, the WV DHHR reports 932 new COVID-19 cases, the first day the state has reported a daily total below 1,000 cases in a week. The state has reported 57,060 total cases throughout the pandemic. Of those cases, 19,677 remain active and 36,513 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 646 West Virginians are currently in the hospital with COVID-19. 187 of those people are in the ICU and 80 are on ventilators.

WV County Alert System map for Dec. 8, 2020 (Photo Credit: WV DHHR)

The state has received a total of 1,236,850 total confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 6.14% and a cumulative percent positivity rate of 3.91%.

The number of red counties in the Mountain State has dropped to 12, with Mingo, Wayne, Mason Wood, Wirt, Marshall, Brooke, Hancock, Grant, Mineral, Hampshire and Berkeley counties listed red on the County Alert System map. Cabell, Putnam, Jackson, Kanawha, Boone, Wyoming, Clay, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Hardy, Morgan, Jefferson, Barbour, Preston, Monongalia, Wetzel, Pleasants, Tyler, Ritchie and Ohio counties are orange, while Logan, Lincoln, Fayette, Greenbrier, Webster, Roane, Calhoun, Doddridge, Harrison and Marion counties are gold. Seven counties are yellow and six are green.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (536), Berkeley (4,009), Boone (736), Braxton (153), Brooke (845), Cabell (3,470), Calhoun (92), Clay (161), Doddridge (147), Fayette (1,272), Gilmer (225), Grant (507), Greenbrier (707), Hampshire (476), Hancock (1,035), Hardy (420), Harrison (1,747), Jackson (798), Jefferson (1,638), Kanawha (6,478), Lewis (290), Lincoln (490), Logan (1,160), Marion (1,104), Marshall (1,538), Mason (685), McDowell (693), Mercer (1,581), Mineral (1,645), Mingo (1,062), Monongalia (3,738), Monroe (432), Morgan (373), Nicholas (442), Ohio (1,850), Pendleton (139), Pleasants (136), Pocahontas (277), Preston (871), Putnam (2,310), Raleigh (1,832), Randolph (808), Ritchie (215), Roane (223), Summers (302), Taylor (443), Tucker (204), Tyler (188), Upshur (579), Wayne (1,220), Webster (89), Wetzel (481), Wirt (141), Wood (3,191), Wyoming (876).

The WV DHHR says free COVID-19 testing will be available today in the following locations:

December 8, 2020

Barbour County

  • 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

Boone County

Cabell County

Grant County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Hampshire County

Hardy County

  • 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wardensville War Memorial Building, 190 E. Main Street, Wardensville, WV
  • 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County

  • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, (front parking lot), 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

Mason County

Mercer County

Mingo County

  • 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

Nicholas County

  • 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Nazarene Camp, 6461 Webster Road, Summersville, WV

Ohio County

Taylor County

Wayne County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

Wyoming County

  • 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Additional testing will also be available Wednesday, Dec. 9 in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Harrison, Jefferson, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mineral, Nicholas, Ohio, Taylor, Wayne, Wirt, and Wyoming counties.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

