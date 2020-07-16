WV recoveries jump by more than 100 in 24 hours

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 66 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s current cumulative percent positive test results rate is listed as 2.13%.

As of 5 p.m., the WV DHHR says the state has received 219,052 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,657 total cases, 122 of which are probable. The total includes 1,430 active cases, 65 current hospitalizations, 3,128 recoveries and 99 deaths.

This morning, the WV DHHR confirmed as an 84-year-old man from Jackson County as the state’s 99th death. However, Cabell County also reported its first death today, also an 84-year-old man, bringing the state’s total to 100 deaths. This report from the Cabell County Health Department is not reflected in the DHHR’s 5 p.m. Thursday update, but is expected to be included in one of Friday’s updates once the DHHR receives the official paperwork.

Confirmed cases per county, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case), include:

Barbour (24/0), Berkeley (536/19), Boone (50/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (31/1), Cabell (202/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (14/0), Fayette (95/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (21/1), Greenbrier (74/0), Hampshire (44/0), Hancock (47/3), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (133/1), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (257/5), Kanawha (463/12), Lewis (23/1), Lincoln (15/0), Logan (40/0), Marion (120/3), Marshall (74/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (67/0), Mineral (68/2), Mingo (39/2), Monongalia (633/15), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (162/0), Pendleton (17/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (88/21), Putnam (96/1), Raleigh (85/3), Randolph (193/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (26/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (141/2), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (38/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (191/10), Wyoming (7/0).

The graph below shows comparing the numbers reported at 10 a.m. on each of the specified dates shows the growth of COVID-19 cases in West Virginia from one week to the next.

