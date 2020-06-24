WV releases latest pandemic statistics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The states cumulative percent positive rate is listed as 1.67%.

As of 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 156,960 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 2,629 total cases, 1,855 recoveries and 92 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include: Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (422/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (10/1), Cabell (97/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (62/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (52/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (52/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (212/5), Kanawha (263/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (52/2), Marshall (38/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (27/0), Mineral (52/2), Mingo (12/3), Monongalia (145/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (76/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (52/12), Putnam (44/1), Raleigh (34/1), Randolph (154/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (13/1), Wayne (107/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (57/4), Wyoming (7/0).

Several health departments across the state, most recently Cabell County, are also urging residents to take precautions as more positive cases have been traced to recent travel.

