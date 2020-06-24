Live Now
Your local election HQ: Kentucky primary results
Coronavirus Updates

WV releases latest pandemic statistics

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GRAPHICSBANK) Coronavirus West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The states cumulative percent positive rate is listed as 1.67%.

As of 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 156,960 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 2,629 total cases, 1,855 recoveries and 92 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include: Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (422/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (10/1), Cabell (97/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (62/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (52/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (52/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (212/5), Kanawha (263/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (52/2), Marshall (38/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (27/0), Mineral (52/2), Mingo (12/3), Monongalia (145/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (76/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (52/12), Putnam (44/1), Raleigh (34/1), Randolph (154/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (13/1), Wayne (107/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (57/4), Wyoming (7/0).

Several health departments across the state, most recently Cabell County, are also urging residents to take precautions as more positive cases have been traced to recent travel.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS