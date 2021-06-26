WV Renaissance hosts final weekend of Renaissance Fair

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– People traveled back in time on Saturday while attending the third West Virginia renaissance fair at Hollow Hills Farm in Greenbrier County.

According to organizers, West Virginia was the last state to host a renaissance fair.

The fair started earlier this month but this weekend marked the end of the fair for the 2021 season.

People in attendance were able to meet the King and Queen. They also got a chance to see some real mermaids swimming in the pond.

“There is nine hours of continuous music and food and other events and entertainment of all kinds. The wheel of death is of course here again,” Taso Stavrakis, the owner and art director of WV Renaissance, said.



The Renaissance Festival also premiered a Jousting show every day. The fair ran until 8 p.m. on Saturday and reopens on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 11 a.m.