WV reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19. According to research released in 2021, evidence is mounting that having COVID-19 may not protect against getting infected again with some of the new variants. People also can get second infections with earlier versions of the coronavirus if they mounted a weak defense the first time. (Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 11 more West Virginians, including a 101-year-old, have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to 2,236 deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 72-year-old female from Lewis County, an 81-year-old female from Upshur County, a 91-year-old female from Wood County, a 68-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 101-year-old female from Harrison County, an 84-year-old female from Wood County, a 67-year-old female from Taylor County, a 93-year-old male from Webster County, an 87-year-old female from Wood County, a 70-year-old male from Harrison County, and an 83-year-old female from Berkeley County.

WV DHHR COVID-19 data for Feb. 18, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 355 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. West Virginia has confirmed a total of 128,760 cases since March. Of those cases, a total of 10,088 remain active and 116,436 West Virginians have recovered from the virus. Health officials say 301 people in the Mountain State are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and of those patients, 57 are in the ICU and 25 are on ventilators.

According to the WV DHHR, the state has received a total of 2,090,402 confirmatory lab tests for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 3.38% and a cumulative rate of 5.53%.

A total of 149,889 West Virginians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Health officials say 98.4% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses allotted as first doses. To pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit vaccinate.wv.gov.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Feb. 18, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The County Alert System map still shows no counties in red. Wayne, Cabell, Lincoln Boone, Ritchie, Gilmer, Doddridge, Lewis, Wetzel, Monongalia, Hardy, Berkeley and Jefferson counties, are in orange. The map lists Mingo, Putnam, Nicholas, Wirt, Wood, Brooke, Grant and Hampshire in gold, while yellow counties include Monroe, Raleigh, Kanawha, Jackson, Tyler, Harrison, Marion, Marshall, Ohio, Taylor and Morgan counties.

According to the map, 22 counties are green as of Thursday, Feb. 18 including Hancock, Pleasants, Mason, Logan. Wyoming, McDowell, Mercer, Summers, Fayette, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Pendleton, Mineral, Randolph, Tucker, Preston, Barbour, Upshur, Braxton, Calhoun, Roane and Clay counties.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (1,162), Berkeley (9,500), Boone (1,533), Braxton (767), Brooke (1,982), Cabell (7,655), Calhoun (218), Clay (370), Doddridge (451), Fayette (2,578), Gilmer (695), Grant (1,043), Greenbrier (2,369), Hampshire (1,490), Hancock (2,561), Hardy (1,256), Harrison (4,781), Jackson (1,637), Jefferson (3,550), Kanawha (11,766), Lewis (1,004), Lincoln (1,196), Logan (2,616), Marion (3,597), Marshall (2,968), Mason (1,746), McDowell (1,332), Mercer (4,126), Mineral (2,565), Mingo (2,080), Monongalia (7,690), Monroe (929), Morgan (907), Nicholas (1,151), Ohio (3,561), Pendleton (615), Pleasants (793), Pocahontas (578), Preston (2,496), Putnam (4,104), Raleigh (4,549), Randolph (2,349), Ritchie (602), Roane (486), Summers (695), Taylor (1,071), Tucker (492), Tyler (607), Upshur (1,634), Wayne (2,574), Webster (285), Wetzel (1,057), Wirt (341), Wood (6,888), Wyoming (1,712).

For information on free COVID-19 testing as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.