WV reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths, three counties in red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 12 more West Virginians, including a 43-year-old, have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 2,707 deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 51-year-old male from Wood County, a 91-year-old male from Cabell County, a 43-year-old male from Hancock County, an 83-year-old female from McDowell County, a 62-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 69-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 66-year-old male from Logan County, an 89-year-old female from Wood County, a 99-year-old male from Kanawha County, and an 81-year-old female from Wood County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data as of May 5, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR is reporting 405 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Those cases bring the state to a total of 154,956 cases throughout the pandemic. According to health officials, 1,136 of the cases reported in West Virginia have been confirmed as variants, with 904 cases of the U.K Variant, five cases of the South African Variant, three cases of the Brazilian Variant and 224 cases of the California Variant.

Health officials say 7,199 COVID-19 cases in the state remain active.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations have risen slightly in the Mountain State overnight with 22 new hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. A total of 236 West Virginians are currently in the hospital with the virus. Of those patients, 91 are in the ICU, up 20 from yesterday, and 38 are on ventilators, rising 10 from the previous day.

The state has received a total of 2,757,291 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 3.69% and a cumulative rate of 5.15%. A total of 145,050 people in the West Virginia have recovered from the virus.

West Virginia County Alert System map for May 5, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR says at least 791,825 people in the state have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and of those, 653,048 eligible West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

According to the County Alert System map, Berkeley, Wirt and Wayne counties are in red. Counties in orange include Mingo, Raleigh, Boone, Putnam, Jackson, Nicholas, Gilmer, Wetzel, Hardy, Hampshire and Morgan counties.

The map lists Fayette, Kanawha, Marshall and Jefferson counties in gold, while Hancock, Brooke, Pleasants, Doddridge, Marion, Barbour, Greenbrier, Mercer and Logan counties are in yellow. The remaining 28 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,416), Berkeley (12,221), Boone (1,988), Braxton (907), Brooke (2,180), Cabell (8,634), Calhoun (290), Clay (478), Doddridge (580), Fayette (3,406), Gilmer (802), Grant (1,271), Greenbrier (2,751), Hampshire (1,784), Hancock (2,781), Hardy (1,504), Harrison (5,632), Jackson (2,050), Jefferson (4,548), Kanawha (14,760), Lewis (1,171), Lincoln (1,452), Logan (3,058), Marion (4,352), Marshall (3,392), Mason (1,992), McDowell (1,550), Mercer (4,752), Mineral (2,833), Mingo (2,533), Monongalia (9,138), Monroe (1,118), Morgan (1,148), Nicholas (1,624), Ohio (4,167), Pendleton (699), Pleasants (864), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,855), Putnam (5,065), Raleigh (6,669), Randolph (2,548), Ritchie (695), Roane (609), Summers (812), Taylor (1,214), Tucker (524), Tyler (693), Upshur (1,850), Wayne (3,055), Webster (474), Wetzel (1,304), Wirt (415), Wood (7,713), Wyoming (1,973).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM– 5:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV

Gilmer County

7:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health System – Waco Center, 921 Mineral Road, Glenville, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit the WV DHHR website.