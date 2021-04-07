WV reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials in the Mountain State say 15 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to 2,722 deaths throughout the pandemic.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 76-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 81-year-old female from Cabell County, an 88-year-old female from Putnam County, a 62-year-old female from Mercer County, a 71-year-old male from Cabell County, an 81-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 54-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year-old male from Wetzel County, an 86-year-old female from Putnam County, an 81-year-old male from Fayette County, an 81-year-old female from Grant County, an 82-year-old male from Monongalia County, an 85-year-old male from Wetzel County, an 85-year-old male from Jefferson County, and an 83-year-old female from Mercer County.

WV COVID-19 data for April 7, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials also reported 364 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring West Virginia to a total of 144,374 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 6,897 remain active. The WV DHHR says 271 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with the virus and 84 or those patients are in the ICU and 17 are on ventilators.

The state has received a total of 2,508,198 confirmatory lab tests for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 5.24% and a cumulative rate of 3.76%.

A total of 359,706 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 532,890 people have at least received their first dose of the vaccine. West Virginians can preregister for a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System map for April 7, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR County Alert System map, Berkeley County is currently the only county in red. Counties in orange include Putnam, Boone, Raleigh, Fayette, Greenbrier, Wetzel, Mineral, Hampshire and Jefferson counties.

The map lists Hardy, Grant, Nicholas, Clay, Kanawha, Mingo and Ohio in gold and Morgan, Marion, Harrison and Jackson in yellow. The remaining 34 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,324), Berkeley (11,030), Boone (1,792), Braxton (843), Brooke (2,078), Cabell (8,487), Calhoun (253), Clay (416), Doddridge (522), Fayette (3,111), Gilmer (732), Grant (1,211), Greenbrier (2,547), Hampshire (1,651), Hancock (2,649), Hardy (1,407), Harrison (5,246), Jackson (1,825), Jefferson (4,161), Kanawha (13,451), Lewis (1,114), Lincoln (1,371), Logan (2,962), Marion (3,998), Marshall (3,204), Mason (1,904), McDowell (1,432), Mercer (4,428), Mineral (2,688), Mingo (2,343), Monongalia (8,756), Monroe (1,031), Morgan (1,042), Nicholas (1,415), Ohio (3,924), Pendleton (670), Pleasants (825), Pocahontas (625), Preston (2,756), Putnam (4,662), Raleigh (5,789), Randolph (2,471), Ritchie (645), Roane (550), Summers (738), Taylor (1,164), Tucker (521), Tyler (666), Upshur (1,798), Wayne (2,777), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,200), Wirt (370), Wood (7,493), Wyoming (1,856).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Doddridge, Fayette, Jefferson, Lincoln, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties:

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1623 Doe Run Road, West Union, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station, Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

(pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Raleigh County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

More information on COVID-19 testing, as well as pharmacy testing is available on the WV DHHR website.