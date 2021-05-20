WV reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 300 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says two more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 49-year-old female from Kanawha County and a 71-year-old male from Mercer County. The additional deaths bring the state to a total of 2,769 deaths related to the virus.

COVID-19 data for West Virginia as of May 20, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR also says 301 more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 159,450 cases throughout the pandemic. Health officials say 5,892 of those cases remain active. The active number of cases in the state continues to drop, down by roughly 90 cases since Wednesday.

Health officials say of the active cases, 221 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 80 patients in the ICU and 33 on ventilators.

The WV DHHR says 1,717 cases have been confirmed as variant COVID-19 cases. This number includes 1,472 cases of the U.K. Variant, five cases of the South African Vairant, eight cases of the Brazilian Variant and 232 cases of the California Variant.

The state has received a total of 2,862,424 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 4.27% and a cumulative rate of 5.12%. A total of 150,789 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say at least 856,157 people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 708,195 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated.

WV County Alert Sustem map for May 20, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, Nicholas County remains in red. Counties in orange include Mercer, Mingo, Lincoln, Boone, Clay, Braxton, Webster, Randolph, Hampshire, Wetzel, Pleasants and Wirt counties.

The map lists Raleigh, Wayne, Putnam, Jackson, Morgan and Berkeley counties in gold, while yellow counties on today’s map include Greenbrier, Cabell, Calhoun, Tyler, Doddirdige, Hampshire, Marion, Barbour and Mineral counties.

The remaining 27 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,464), Berkeley (12,523), Boone (2,089), Braxton (962), Brooke (2,203), Cabell (8,763), Calhoun (362), Clay (532), Doddridge (609), Fayette (3,476), Gilmer (870), Grant (1,277), Greenbrier (2,839), Hampshire (1,878), Hancock (2,819), Hardy (1,545), Harrison (5,828), Jackson (2,156), Jefferson (4,651), Kanawha (15,116), Lewis (1,237), Lincoln (1,509), Logan (3,171), Marion (4,505), Marshall (3,487), Mason (2,020), McDowell (1,579), Mercer (4,943), Mineral (2,883), Mingo (2,629), Monongalia (9,263), Monroe (1,150), Morgan (1,202), Nicholas (1,780), Ohio (4,242), Pendleton (704), Pleasants (927), Pocahontas (665), Preston (2,911), Putnam (5,222), Raleigh (6,883), Randolph (2,692), Ritchie (721), Roane (641), Summers (829), Taylor (1,233), Tucker (534), Tyler (729), Upshur (1,897), Wayne (3,138), Webster (504), Wetzel (1,369), Wirt (439), Wood (7,838), Wyoming (2,012).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Hardy County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Ritchie County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Hospital, 138 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Wood County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Downtown Parkersburg, 315 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit WV DHHR website.