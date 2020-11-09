WV reports 27 new COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the state has confirmed 27 additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the state to 530 deaths.

He says these deaths are cumulative over a period of time and the state is just getting confirmation that the deaths are labeled confirmed or probable COVID-19 deaths.

The governor confirmed the deaths of a 77-year-old male from Boone County, an 88-year-old male from Brooke County, a 93-year-old female from Logan County, an 80-year-old female from Fayette County, a 54-year-old male from Fayette County, an 85-year-old male from Harrison County, an 85-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 77-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year-old female from Putnam County, a 95-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 88-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 63-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 54-year-old male from Fayette County, a 76-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 78-year-old female from Logan County, a 79-year-old male from Putnam County, a 75-year-old male from Putnam County, a 70-year-old male from Putnam County, an 86-year-old female from Putnam County, 76-year-old female from Putnam County, a 78-year-old male from Raleigh County, and 76-year-old male from Mercer County.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will provide more details on COVID-19 numbers for Nov. 9 after technical issues with the dashboard are resolved.

