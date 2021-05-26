WV reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 190 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says six more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 2,788 deaths.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old female from Fayette County, a 75-year-old male from Logan County, a 62-year-old male from Mercer County, a 92-year-old female from Monongalia County, an 80-year-old male from Mercer County, and a 74-year-old female from Calhoun County.

The WV DHHR says 190 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the state to a total of 160,777 cases. The state has received a total of 2,896,091 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases:

Barbour (1,479), Berkeley (12,615), Boone (2,119), Braxton (970), Brooke (2,217), Cabell (8,784), Calhoun (367), Clay (536), Doddridge (618), Fayette (3,504), Gilmer (873), Grant (1,283), Greenbrier (2,848), Hampshire (1,895), Hancock (2,832), Hardy (1,553), Harrison (5,959), Jackson (2,175), Jefferson (4,680), Kanawha (15,230), Lewis (1,255), Lincoln (1,532), Logan (3,199), Marion (4,548), Marshall (3,506), Mason (2,030), McDowell (1,585), Mercer (5,021), Mineral (2,910), Mingo (2,659), Monongalia (9,305), Monroe (1,160), Morgan (1,214), Nicholas (1,830), Ohio (4,265), Pendleton (706), Pleasants (953), Pocahontas (668), Preston (2,926), Putnam (5,270), Raleigh (6,940), Randolph (2,734), Ritchie (734), Roane (646), Summers (834), Taylor (1,248), Tucker (538), Tyler (733), Upshur (1,914), Wayne (3,155), Webster (511), Wetzel (1,377), Wirt (443), Wood (7,873), Wyoming (2,018).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1623 Doe Run Road, West Union, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit the WV DHHR website.