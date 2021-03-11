WV reports eight additional COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says eight more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19. The state has recorded a total of 2,338 deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 79-year-old male from Clay County, an 86-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year-old male from Lincoln County, a 91-year-old female from Wood County, a 79-year-old male from Hampshire County, a 75-year-old male from Mason County, a 73-year-old male from Nicholas County, and an 85-year old male from Logan County.

Yesterday during his semi-daily press, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced 168 deaths had previously gone unreported in the state. Those deaths will be incorporated into the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard total Friday, March 12. The governor will also read those deaths during his next press conference, set for Friday.

WV COVID-19 Data for March 11, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 338 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the state to a total of 134,496 cases throughout the pandemic. Of those cases, 5,305 remain active. Health officials say 161 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 50 patients in the ICU and 23 on ventilators.

According to health officials, the state has received a total of 2,268,871 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 3.23% and a cumulative percent positivity rate of 5.36%. A total of 126,853 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

WV County Alert System Map as of March 11, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials say 224,792 West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 354,422 people across the state have received their first dose of the vaccine. West Virginians can now pre-register for their vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

According to the County Alert System Map, counties in the Mountain State are currently in green. Boone, Lincoln, Wetzel, Grant, Hardy and Berkeley counties are orange, while Mingo, Cabell, Wood, Nicholas, Webster and Preston are gold. Logan, Raleigh, Fayette, Putnam, Wirt, Marion and Jefferson counties are yellow. No counties on the map are in red.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (1,276), Berkeley (9,931), Boone (1,626), Braxton (787), Brooke (2,037), Cabell (8,037), Calhoun (232), Clay (380), Doddridge (475), Fayette (2,743), Gilmer (721), Grant (1,112), Greenbrier (2,440), Hampshire (1,553), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,305), Harrison (4,937), Jackson (1,691), Jefferson (3,682), Kanawha (12,293), Lewis (1,063), Lincoln (1,262), Logan (2,764), Marion (3,756), Marshall (3,078), Mason (1,800), McDowell (1,384), Mercer (4,270), Mineral (2,599), Mingo (2,181), Monongalia (8,243), Monroe (973), Morgan (942), Nicholas (1,228), Ohio (3,677), Pendleton (622), Pleasants (810), Pocahontas (599), Preston (2,605), Putnam (4,319), Raleigh (4,870), Randolph (2,424), Ritchie (629), Roane (508), Summers (702), Taylor (1,093), Tucker (509), Tyler (637), Upshur (1,717), Wayne (2,615), Webster (334), Wetzel (1,100), Wirt (360), Wood (7,205), Wyoming (1,765).

For information on free COVID-19 testing and daily testing events, as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.