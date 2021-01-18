WV reports eight new COVID-19 deaths, vaccine rollout increases

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with the County Alert System Map information for Jan. 18, which was unavailable at the original time of publication.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials in the Mountian State say eight more West Virginians, including a 35-year-old, have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to 1.784 COVID-19 deaths throughout the pandemic.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of of an 85-year-old male from Upshur County, a 57-year-old female from Wood County, a 57-year-old male from Upshur County, a 35-year-old male from Wood County, a 96-year-old female from Brooke County, an 81-year-old female from Hancock County, a 58-year-old male from Morgan County, and a 70-year-old male from Monongalia County.

WV COVID-19 data as of Jan. 18, 2021 (Photo Credit: WV DHHR)

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, health officials are reporting 988 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The state has recorded a total of 109,809 cases throughout the pandemic. Of those cases, 26,777 remain active and 81,248 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations in the Mountain State are continuing to drop with 643 people currently in the hospital with the virus. Health officials say 172 of those patients are in the ICU and 91 are on ventilators.

COVID-19 Vaccine summary as of Jan. 18, 2021 (Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 81.7% of COVID-19 vaccine doses that have been allocated as a second dose have now been administered. 23,092 West Virginians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 130,600 people have received their first doses. The state has used 98.4% of the first doses it has received at this time.

WV County Alert System map for Jan. 18, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state has received a total of 1,761905 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19, with a daily percent positivity rate of 6.19%, and a cumulative rate of 5.49%.

More counties are dropping out of the red on the state’s County Alert System map. The map lists Mingo, Boone, Nicholas, Braxton, Wirt, Ritchie, Doddridge, Tyler, Wetzel, Marshall, Brook, Preston, Berkeley, Hardy, Grant, Pendleton and Pocahontas counties in red. Counties in gold include Fayette, Clay, Lewis, Upshur, Taylor and Monongalia counties. McDowell, Tucker and Mineral counties are yellow. All remaining counties remain in orange.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (1,003), Berkeley (8,091), Boone (1,292), Braxton (676), Brooke (1,764), Cabell (6,458), Calhoun (188), Clay (301), Doddridge (365), Fayette (2,167), Gilmer (534), Grant (921), Greenbrier (2,056), Hampshire (1,231), Hancock (2,318), Hardy (1,087), Harrison (4,021), Jackson (1,488), Jefferson (3,019), Kanawha (10,336), Lewis (729), Lincoln (1,035), Logan (2,128), Marion (2,914), Marshall (2,554), Mason (1,366), McDowell (1,135), Mercer (3,690), Mineral (2,318), Mingo (1,770), Monongalia (6,500), Monroe (804), Morgan (819), Nicholas (937), Ohio (3,076), Pendleton (460), Pleasants (721), Pocahontas (511), Preston (2,234), Putnam (3,520), Raleigh (3,673), Randolph (1,933), Ritchie (497), Roane (403), Summers (633), Taylor (910), Tucker (417), Tyler (492), Upshur (1,274), Wayne (2,109), Webster (221), Wetzel (884), Wirt (293), Wood (6,107), Wyoming (1,426).

For information on free COVID-19 testing as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.