WV reports eight new COVID-19 deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health an Human Services says eight more West virginians have died in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 64-year old female from Marion County, an 80-year old female from Harrison County, a 75-year old male from Mingo County, a 48-year old female from Hampshire County, a 55-year old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old male from Mineral County, a 63-year old male from Ohio County, and an 82-year old female from Marion County.

After the department’s epidemiologists conducted a data quality review, they found two death reported March 12, a 69-year old male from Pleasants County and a 79-year old female from Mercer County, were determined to be duplicates. Those two deaths dropped the death total reported on Wednesday, May 5, to 2,705.

The eight newly reported deaths bring the state to a total of 2,713 deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for May 6, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR is also reporting 385 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases throughout the pandemic to 155,341. Health officials say 7,180 cases in the state remain active, down slightly from Wednesday’s report. Of the total number of cases reported in the state, 1,136 have been confirmed as variant cases.

According to state health officials, 240 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 83 are in the ICU and 39 are on ventilators.

The state has received a total of 2,766,533 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a daily percent positivity rate of 3.65% and a cumulative rate of 5.14%. The WV DHHR says 145,050 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

WV County Alert System map for May 6, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials say 793,066 people in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 655,319 eligible West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the county alert system map, Wayne, Wirt and Berkeley counties remain in red. Counties in orange on today’s map include Mingo, Raleigh, Boone, Putnam, Jackson, Gilmer, Nicholas, Wetzel, Hampshire and Morgan counties.

Fayette, Kanawha, Marshall, Hardy and Jefferson counties are listed in gold, while the map shows Logan, Mercer, Greenbrier, Marion, Brooke and Hancock counties in yellow. The remaining 31 of the state’s 55 counties are in green on the map.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,417), Berkeley (12,248), Boone (1,996), Braxton (918), Brooke (2,188), Cabell (8,646), Calhoun (300), Clay (482), Doddridge (585), Fayette (3,409), Gilmer (815), Grant (1,271), Greenbrier (2,761), Hampshire (1,792), Hancock (2,785), Hardy (1,506), Harrison (5,649), Jackson (2,065), Jefferson (4,561), Kanawha (14,788), Lewis (1,175), Lincoln (1,453), Logan (3,067), Marion (4,368), Marshall (3,396), Mason (1,994), McDowell (1,550), Mercer (4,762), Mineral (2,837), Mingo (2,539), Monongalia (9,149), Monroe (1,120), Morgan (1,154), Nicholas (1,632), Ohio (4,175), Pendleton (700), Pleasants (864), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,859), Putnam (5,087), Raleigh (6,685), Randolph (2,553), Ritchie (698), Roane (614), Summers (815), Taylor (1,221), Tucker (524), Tyler (700), Upshur (1,850), Wayne (3,060), Webster (475), Wetzel (1,311), Wirt (416), Wood (7,720), Wyoming (1,974).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Hardy County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hawse Shop n Save, 220 North Main Street, Moorefield, WV

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Ritchie County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 137 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit WV DHHR website.