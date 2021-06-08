WV reports fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time in several months, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting fewer than 100 new cases in a single day.

According to the WV DHHR, 96 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 162,636 throughout the pandemic. Active cases also continue to decline in the state with a current total of 3,431 active cases. Kanawha County has the largest number of active cases with 324 currently active with Berkeley County following at 300. Pocahontas County is currently reporting only one active case of the virus.

WV COVID-19 data for June 8, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials also say one more West Virginian, a 62-year-old female from Randolph County, has died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to 2,822 deaths since the pandemic began.

West Virginia County Alert System map for June 8, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is again reporting no counties in red on the County Alert System map. Boone County has moved back into orange after no counties were listed in orange on Monday. Only three counties are in gold and eight are in yellow. The remaining 43 counties are in green

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,507), Berkeley (12,757), Boone (2,168), Braxton (991), Brooke (2,240), Cabell (8,829), Calhoun (372), Clay (540), Doddridge (630), Fayette (3,529), Gilmer (875), Grant (1,301), Greenbrier (2,872), Hampshire (1,912), Hancock (2,837), Hardy (1,563), Harrison (6,091), Jackson (2,220), Jefferson (4,763), Kanawha (15,399), Lewis (1,273), Lincoln (1,567), Logan (3,249), Marion (4,604), Marshall (3,528), Mason (2,040), McDowell (1,609), Mercer (5,087), Mineral (2,966), Mingo (2,712), Monongalia (9,371), Monroe (1,191), Morgan (1,222), Nicholas (1,874), Ohio (4,299), Pendleton (722), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (680), Preston (2,941), Putnam (5,301), Raleigh (6,996), Randolph (2,812), Ritchie (754), Roane (654), Summers (854), Taylor (1,259), Tucker (545), Tyler (739), Upshur (1,947), Wayne (3,173), Webster (537), Wetzel (1,378), Wirt (453), Wood (7,912), Wyoming (2,032).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties.

Barbour County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Brooke County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV

Mason County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Old Goodwill Store (beside Piggly Wiggly), 303 3rd Street, Point Pleasant, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit the WV DHHR website.